Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rishab Shetty’s prequel crosses ₹470 crore, eyes ₹500 crore mark

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter-1 is showing remarkable staying power at the box office, maintaining strong momentum nearly two weeks after release. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has now grossed an estimated ₹470.07 crore in 14 days, according to early data from Sacnilk.

Advertisement

The film added ₹14.15 crore on its 13th day, driven by consistent footfalls in Kannada and Hindi markets, with Telugu and Tamil contributing significantly as well. The performance comes despite new releases, underscoring the film’s pan-India appeal and the strength of word-of-mouth.

Advertisement

Week-wise earnings Kantara Chapter-1 posted ₹337.40 crore in its opening week, supported by glowing reviews and strong audience reception. Language-wise collections in Week 1 were led by Hindi ( ₹108.75 crore) and Kannada ( ₹106.95 crore), followed by Telugu ( ₹63.55 crore), Tamil ( ₹31.5 crore) and Malayalam ( ₹26.65 crore).

Kantara Chapter 1 week 1 earnings

Advertisement

Its second weekend contributed another ₹101.35 crore, while Monday and Tuesday’s figures — ₹13.35 crore and ₹14.15 crore — indicate that the film is set to comfortably breach the ₹500 crore milestone in its third weekend.

Ranking among top-grossers With these numbers, Kantara Chapter-1 has entered the all-time top 20 highest-grossing Indian films, surpassing the lifetime totals of Sultan and Baahubali (Part 1). It currently ranks 17th overall and is the second-highest grosser of 2025 so far, behind Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

About the film Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the prequel is set nearly a thousand years before the events of Kantara (2022), which had collected ₹400 crore globally. The film explores the mythological origins of the divine conflict central to the franchise.

Advertisement

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah, Kantara Chapter-1 has been praised for its spiritual themes, immersive storytelling and world-class cinematography.