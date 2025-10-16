Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty’s film strong at ₹479.9 crore and rising

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter-1 continues its phenomenal run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down even after two weeks of release. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has amassed an estimated ₹479.91 crore in 15 days, according to early figures from Sacnilk.

On its 14th day, the film collected ₹10.5 crore, fuelled by strong audience turnout in both the Kannada and Hindi markets, while Telugu and Tamil versions also posted solid numbers. Despite facing competition from new releases, the movie’s pan-India resonance and positive word-of-mouth have kept it going strong.

Kantara Chapter-1 Week-Wise Earnings Kantara Chapter-1 collected an impressive ₹337.40 crore in its first week, propelled by glowing reviews and strong word-of-mouth buzz. In terms of language-wise performance, Hindi topped the list with ₹108.75 crore, closely followed by Kannada at ₹106.95 crore. The Telugu version contributed ₹63.55 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam versions earned ₹31.5 crore and ₹26.65 crore, respectively.

The momentum continued into the second weekend, adding another ₹101.35 crore to its tally. Strong weekday figures — ₹13.35 crore on Monday and ₹14.15 crore on Tuesday — indicate that the film is firmly on course to surpass the ₹500 crore mark in its third weekend.

On the global front, Kantara Chapter-1 has now crossed the ₹600 crore milestone, cementing its position among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Kantara Chapter-1 Top-Grossing Films With these box office numbers, Kantara Chapter-1 has broken into the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, overtaking major titles such as Sultan and Baahubali: Part 1. The film currently holds the 17th spot overall and is the second-highest grosser of 2025, trailing only behind Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

About Kantara Chapter-1 Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter-1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, set nearly a thousand years before the original’s events. The film delves into the mythological roots of the divine conflict that shaped the first story, weaving together elements of folklore, spirituality, and breathtaking visuals.