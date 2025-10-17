Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty's film chases Chhaava, moves closer to ₹700 crore mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty's latest Sandalwood film outperformed at the box office in its second week in theatres. The mythological action film seems to have slowed down as it scored collection in single digits for the first time on Thursday, October 17. This marks 15.52 percent drop in earnings from the previous day.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15 The Kannada movie set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka i all prepared for third Friday as it marks its entry into Week 3 today after October 2 release. However, the blockbuster seems to lave lost steam ahead of Diwali festival. The second-highest grossing Indian film of the year raked in ₹8.87 crore net in India on Day 15, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

This brings Week 2 collection total to ₹147.87 crore net which follows a whopping ₹337.4 crore Week 1 collection. So far, the movie minted ₹485.27 crore net at the domestic box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection As per Sacnilk, 14-day worldwide gross stands at ₹670 crore out of which ₹101 crore gross came from overseas market.

Advertisement

The prequel to the 2022 film Kantara has broken several records at the box office. During its 15-day run in theatres it claimed several titles and emerged as the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time, highest grossing Kannada film of 2025 and also ranks among highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#KantaraChapter1 holds strong on its second Wednesday, maintaining collections at par with second Monday levels. The numbers are impressive, especially considering that *most films* usually witness a drop after the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday.”

Advertisement