Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ahead of Diwali, Rishab Shetty's movie crosses ₹500 crore net in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has achieved another milestone; crossing the ₹500 crore net mark at the Indian box office on Saturday, October 18.

The movie, which witnessed a slight drop in its earnings over the last few days, has regained momentum on the Diwali festival weekend, and is expected to continue the golden run till at least mid-next week.

A prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, the Kannada movie was released in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, as well as multiple regional languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The film has received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike for its powerful storytelling, performances and grand visual scale.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹6.56 crore as of 7:00 PM on Saturday, Day 17.

The movie has successfully crossed the ₹500 crore milestone at the Indian box office, earning a net 17-day total of ₹500.31 crore.

The numbers will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Kantara Chapter 1 Diwali trailer released

Ahead of the festival of lights, to celebrate the massive success of Kantara Chapter 1, the makers released a three-minute Diwali trailer offering a glimpse into the significant moments from the world of Kantara.

Kantara Chapter 1 Diwali trailer takes the viewers into its divine and thrilling world, showcasing the visual grandeur, stunning set design, and grand scale of the film.

It also shares some goosebumps-worthy moments from Kantara, including a powerful scene where Berme, played by Rishab Shetty, is possessed by the guardian deity Guliga to punish those who brought harm to the people of Kantara.

Rishab Shetty visits Kashi Vishwanath Actor-director Rishab Shetty visited Kashi Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to seek blessings and offer gratitude for the successful box office run of Kantara Chapter 1.

Taking to X, makers of Kantara said, “At the abode of Lord Shiva - Kashi Vishwanath Rishab Shetty sought divine blessings, offering gratitude for the unwavering love and support behind the success of Kantara Chapter 1.”

“Celebrate this Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara, running successfully in cinemas near you!” they added.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty criticised for speaking Kannada at Kantara Chapter 1 Telugu event

Earlier today, the Kantara star paid a visit to the world's oldest temple, Mundeshwari Temple, in Bihar.

During his visit to the temple, he offered prayers and performed the coronation ritual for Maa Mundeshwari. He spent time at the ancient temple and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to his film.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.