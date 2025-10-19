Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rishab Shetty movie rebounds, earnings soar 47% days before Diwali

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rishab Shetty's action thriller bounced back on Saturday after significant drop on October 15. The second highest grossing Indian film of 2025 is not slowing down in Week 3 and is preparing for a blockbuster Diwali weekend.

The Saturday gains come after the movie witnessed a drop in earnings for the past three consecutive days. One of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, made on a budget of ₹125 crore, is vying to overtake Chhaava.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17 The prequel to the 2022 film Kantara it raked in ₹12.5 crore net in India on Day 17, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The Kannada language film has broken several records and has emerged as the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time and the highest grossing Kannada film of 2025.

Till Saturday, the Sandalwood film did a business of ₹506.3 crore net in India. On its opening day, Rishab Shetty starrer did a business of ₹61.85 crore net in India. There is no stopping to box office rampage of Rishab Shetty film as it continues its dream run at the box office.

Week wise domestic collection is given below:

Week 1: ₹337.4 crore net

Week 2: ₹147.85 crore net

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Released on October 2 in multiple languages on the occasion of Dussehra, the Kannada movie did a global business of ₹694 crore gross during its 16-day run in theatres. Out of this total, ₹104.50 crore gross came from the overseas market and the remaining ₹589.50 crore gross was minted in the domestic market.

However, the filmmakers claim that the pan-India movie grossed ₹717.50 crore in 2 weeks, 15 days. A post on Instagram states, “A divine storm at the box office 💥💥#KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks.”

Two days ago, the makers released Diwali special trailer.

More about Kantara Chapter 1 Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, the epic mythological action film features an ensemble cat. The star cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.