Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rishab Shetty movie set for bumper Diwali week, sees impressive 36% gain

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rishab Shetty starrer continues to outperform at the box office. The prequel to 2022 Kantara has stormed past several records. Most recently, it became the first movie ever to achieve ₹200 crore gross milestone in Karnataka.

Headlined by Rishab Shetty, high occupancy across were recorded across major cities like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru. one of the most successful Indian films of 2025. The period folk action thriller crossed ₹700 crore mark worldwide and has become the second Indian film of the year after Chhaava.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 18 Rishab Shetty movie registered 36% impressive gains, a day before Diwali, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The highest grossing Kannada film of 2025 raked in ₹17.5 crore net at the domestic box office. The movie bounced back on Saturday and is on a rampage to set new records after the short-lived downfall.

Till Sunday, the Kannada movie did a business of ₹524.44 crore net in India and marked a blockbuster Diwali weekend. Released on October 2 in multiple languages on the occasion of Dussehra, the film breached ₹50 crore gross mark in several South Indian states — Kerela, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. This achievement places it in the same elite league as Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and Jailer.

Week wise domestic collection: Week 1: ₹337.4 crore net

Week 2: ₹147.85 crore net

Discussing the collection of Hindi belt, film trade analyst Sumit in a post on Instagram stated, “#Kantara (Hindi) had a low third weekend of ₹ 12 Cr Nett, which will take its 18-day total to ₹ 160.50 Cr Nett. The film will have one more solo day before #Thamma and #Ekdeewanekideewaniyat take over 90% of screens in North India."

He added, "The film's lifetime business is headed towards a ₹ 170-175 Cr finish, which will be lower than #MahavatarNarsimha ( ₹ 185 Cr Nett).”

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, the Sandalwood film did a global business of ₹711 crore gross during its 17-day run in theatres. Out of this total, Rishab Shetty directorial movie grossed ₹604.75 crore in the domestic market and the remaining ₹106.25 crore gross came from the overseas market.