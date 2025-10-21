Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 19: Rishab Shetty movie's Diwali week rampage comes to a pause, revenue nosedives 27%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rishab Shetty movie's Diwali week box office rampage witnessed a sharp setback on the festival day as the revenue dropped 27% on Monday, October 20. Amid expectations of a bumper Diwali week — Week 3, all eyes are on Day 20 collection.
Let's have a look at week wise domestic collection:
Week 1: ₹337.4 crore net
Week 2: ₹147.85 crore net
Following two days of consecutive impressive gains, Rishab Shetty helmed movie registered ₹12.37 crore net collection in India on Diwali day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the highest grossing Kannada film of 2025 has minted ₹535.87 crore net at the domestic box office.
The movie is not only breaking records but also making history as it emerged as the first movie to surpass ₹200 crores gross milestone in Karnataka.
Released on October 2 in multiple languages, the period folk action thriller raked in ₹732 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 18 days. It has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. A total of ₹624.50 crore gross came from the domestic market and the remaining ₹107.50 crore gross was collected overseas.
Referring to Hindi belt, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on Instagram stated, “#KantaraChapter1 crosses the ₹ 175 cr milestone... However, with the #Diwali releases arriving tomorrow [Tuesday], the number of screens and shows will be reduced... It will be interesting to see how it performs amidst fresh competition.”
The filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced, “A monumental milestone at the Kerala Box Office! 💥#KantaraChapter1 roars past 55 CRORES+ gross in Kerala." Kantara Chapter1 emerged also emerged as the highest grossing Indian Film in Australia, the makers said.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, it has claimed the title of second biggest Indian film of the year after Chhaava. According to the filmmakers, the Sandalwood movie crossed ₹700 crore mark in 15 days and raked in ₹717.50 crore gross within 2 weeks theatrical run.