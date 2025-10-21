Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 19: Rishab Shetty movie's Diwali week rampage comes to a pause, revenue nosedives 27%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rishab Shetty movie's Diwali week box office rampage witnessed a sharp setback on the festival day as the revenue dropped 27% on Monday, October 20. Amid expectations of a bumper Diwali week — Week 3, all eyes are on Day 20 collection.

Let's have a look at week wise domestic collection:

Week 1: ₹337.4 crore net

Week 2: ₹147.85 crore net

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 19 Following two days of consecutive impressive gains, Rishab Shetty helmed movie registered ₹12.37 crore net collection in India on Diwali day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the highest grossing Kannada film of 2025 has minted ₹535.87 crore net at the domestic box office.

The movie is not only breaking records but also making history as it emerged as the first movie to surpass ₹200 crores gross milestone in Karnataka.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Released on October 2 in multiple languages, the period folk action thriller raked in ₹732 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 18 days. It has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. A total of ₹624.50 crore gross came from the domestic market and the remaining ₹107.50 crore gross was collected overseas.

Referring to Hindi belt, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on Instagram stated, “#KantaraChapter1 crosses the ₹ 175 cr milestone... However, with the #Diwali releases arriving tomorrow [Tuesday], the number of screens and shows will be reduced... It will be interesting to see how it performs amidst fresh competition.”

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced, “A monumental milestone at the Kerala Box Office! 💥#KantaraChapter1 roars past 55 CRORES+ gross in Kerala." Kantara Chapter1 emerged also emerged as the highest grossing Indian Film in Australia, the makers said.

