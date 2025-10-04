Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty film eyes ₹200 crore club after bumper opening

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, Rishab Shetty starrer made a thunderous opening on Thursday, October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra. The Sandalwood film ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1,’ made on a budget of ₹125 crore, is making waves at the box office although its earnings dropped 25.63 percent on Friday.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 Directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada-language period mythological thriller opened to ₹61.85 crore net in India. On Day 2, it raked in ₹46 crore net, making two-day domestic box office collection total ₹107.85 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Kantara Day 1 Worldwide Gross stands at ₹83 Crores. Overseas ( ₹13.50 Cr) and Hindi underperformance barred it from crossing the ₹100 Cr mark. Still the Day 1 worldwide business is superlative.”

Watch 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1' trailer here: