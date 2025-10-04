Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty film eyes ₹200 crore club after bumper opening

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty starrer opened strongly but saw a 25.63% drop on Day 2. Check exact figures here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Oct 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty film made a strong debut with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.85 crore but dropped 25.63 percent on the second day.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty film made a strong debut with ₹61.85 crore but dropped 25.63 percent on the second day.(Screengrab @Trailer)

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, Rishab Shetty starrer made a thunderous opening on Thursday, October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra. The Sandalwood film ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1,’ made on a budget of 125 crore, is making waves at the box office although its earnings dropped 25.63 percent on Friday.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada-language period mythological thriller opened to 61.85 crore net in India. On Day 2, it raked in 46 crore net, making two-day domestic box office collection total 107.85 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Kantara Day 1 Worldwide Gross stands at 83 Crores. Overseas ( 13.50 Cr) and Hindi underperformance barred it from crossing the 100 Cr mark. Still the Day 1 worldwide business is superlative.”

Watch 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1' trailer here:

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentKantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty film eyes ₹200 crore club after bumper opening
Read Next Story