Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty's movie inches closer to ₹100 crore mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty's movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has taken the box office by storm. The movie, which made a roaring opening with a collection of over ₹60 crore, is about the hit the ₹100 crore mark.

Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit, has already surpassed the opening-day collections of 2025 hits like Chhaava ( ₹31 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore).

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹32.86 crore by 8:30 PM on Friday. The movie, which already minted ₹61.85 crore on its opening day on October 2, saw the highest audience turnout from Kannada viewers, with a box office share of ₹19.6 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 has already earned ₹94.71 crore on its second day and is now very close to reaching the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of the day.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 2: Occupancy On day 2, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded an impressive 79.08% occupancy among the Kannada audience.

Morning Shows: 60.03%

Afternoon Shows: 90.73%

Evening Shows: 86.48%

While the movie's overall Telugu occupancy was at 54.03%:

Morning Shows: 38.51%

Afternoon Shows: 69.55%

The Tamil and Bengali versions held steady at 51.57% and 67.33%, respectively, while Malayalam saw 42.35% by the afternoon of day 2.

The Hindi version had a lower turnout with 10.03% occupancy on the same day.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The movie is a prologue to the legend, the beginning of Kantara, said Hombale Films.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie stars Rishabh Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.