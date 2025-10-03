Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Rishab Shetty's film earns ₹8.8+ crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1, saw an impressive opening day business in India. The film is predicted to have strong gains over the weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has minted ₹8.81 crore net in India on day 2 so far. This is the early estimate from the website, based on morning shows. The figures are subject to change. The final figure will only be revealed after the night shows of day 2.

For now, the total business made by the Shetty-starrer is ₹68.81 crore net in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 day 2 occupancy across India On Friday, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded strong occupancy during the morning shows across multiple languages. The Kannada version led with an overall 60.03% occupancy, followed by Telugu at 38.51% in the morning shows on day 2. The Tamil and Bengali versions held steady at 30.00% and 30.50%, respectively, while Malayalam saw 27.40% on the morning of day 2. The Hindi version had a lower turnout with 7.39% occupancy on the same day, morning show.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 hit, Kantara.

It delves into the origin of the guardian deity Panjurli Daiva, portraying the struggle between a tribal community and a tyrannical king. It highlights the sacred pact forged between the king and the deity to safeguard the land, while also exploring the profound spiritual connection that binds humans, nature, and divine powers for years.

The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah apart from Shetty in the lead.

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

It was released in several other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

On the opening day, Kantara Chapter 1 exceeded expectations and raked in ₹60 crore net in India.

Talking about the business of the film's Hindi version, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "#KantaraChapter1 has fared very well on Thursday, although expectations were higher due to the franchise factor and the big holiday [#Dussehra - #GandhiJayanti]. The first part [#Kantara], released in 2022, was a massive success in the #Hindi belt… However, unlike #KGF or #Pushpa, both front-loaded films, #KantaraChapter1 falls into the 'word-of-mouth' category of films, and in that respect, its start can be termed strong.

“In fact, a section of the trade was expecting an opening in the ₹ 12 cr+ range, given the strictly okay advances, which only picked up pace a day before release... However, strong spot bookings, walk-ins, and phenomenal word of mouth turned the tide on release day. #KantaraChapter1 is expected to witness strong gains on Saturday and Sunday, going by the audience feedback."