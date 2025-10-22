Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21: Rishab Shetty's film crosses ₹550 crore mark in India post Diwali haul

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21: Actor-director Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1 will be soon releasing in English. The new version will be available worldwide.

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Oct 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Rishab Shetty in a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of Kantara Chapter 1.
Rishab Shetty in a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of Kantara Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's new release, Kantara Chapter 1, hit a new milestone once again. On Wednesday, the film entered the 500 crore club in India after witnessing a rise in earnings during the Diwali festive season.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office performance on Day 21

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted 5.59 crore net in India on day 21. While this is the early estimate on the website based on morning and afternoon shows, the film has already crossed the 550 crore mark.

The total business made by Rishab Shetty's film is 552.69 crore net in India.

On Wednesday, Kantara: Chapter 1 recorded varied occupancy across different languages. Considering the morning and afternoon shows across India, the film saw a strong response in Tamil with 50.49% occupancy. It was followed by Kannada at 49.10% and Hindi at 42.19%. Telugu screenings registered about 18.08% occupancy, while Malayalam shows witnessed the lowest turnout with 7.39%.

Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Lokah Chapter 1 to Mirage, check list

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1 has maintained its impressive run at the international box office. It has crossed a worldwide collection of 760.5 crore, as per the tracker. The overseas markets contributed 108.5 crore to its total earnings.

On the other hand, the film's India Gross Collections stand at 652 crore.

Everything you need to know about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles, alongside Shetty in the lead.

It is helmed by Hombale Films.

The film is a prequel to Shetty's 2022 blockbuster Kantara. It takes the audience inside the origins of the Buta Kola ritual, which was showcased in the first instalment released in 2022. Just like its predecessor, the prequel blends folklore, spirituality, and action, set against the pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty movie ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ revenue dropped 27%

Kantara Chapter 1 to release in English

Following the box office success of the film, the makers of the film recently announced that Kantara Chapter 1 will be out soon in English worldwide.

Hombale Films shared a poster of the film on social media and confirmed the release date for the English version. The English-dubbed version will be available worldwide from 31 October.

Their post read, "#KantaraChapter1 English version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory".

 
 
