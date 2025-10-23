Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 22: Did Rishab Shetty’s film surpass Chhaava lifetime collections?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 22: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's film continues to bring the audience to the theatres after the festive season. The film entered its 4th week at the box office on Thursday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 22 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹3.37 crore net in India on day 22 so far. This the early estimate on the website. The final figure will be revealed after the night shows.

Considering the current update, the total collection made by Kantara Chapter 1 is ₹560.87 crore net in India so far.

Did Kantara Chapter 1 beat Chhaava? Meanwhile, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that the Rishab Shetty-starrer has emerged as the highest grossing film of 2025, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Citing Hombale Films' social media post, it claimed that Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹717 crore worldwide in its first two weeks. Reportedly, in its third week, the movie earned ₹38 crore net in India over the weekend. In the next six days, reportedly Kantara Chapter 1 added ₹92 crore gross globally, taking its total to ₹809 crore worldwide, surpassing Chhaava ( ₹807 crore).

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection Sacnilk claims that Kantara Chapter 1 earned a total of ₹557.50 crore net in India after 21 days at the box office. The gross collection in India stands at ₹664.85 crore on day 21. The movie raked in ₹108.65 crore, pushing its worldwide total to ₹773.50 crore, as per the latest update.

Kantara: Chapter 1 in English Amid the box office success of the film, Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to release in English worldwide. The English dubbed version of the film will be available, starting from 31 October.

“A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter 1 English Version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31st. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory,” read the official post from the makers.

Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara: Chapter 1 revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. In the prequel, Shetty plays the lead as the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

Watch trailer here:

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who wants to protect the forest.

Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel are also a part of the film.