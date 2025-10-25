Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 23: Rishab Shetty’s film registers sharp drop, earns THIS much

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 23: Released on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been a box office success since day one. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film opened to massive numbers and continued its strong run for weeks, giving tough competition to several major releases. However, as it enters its fourth week, the film’s momentum seems to be slowing down.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kannada epic earned ₹2.23 crore on Friday, marking one of its lowest single-day collections so far. On Day 22, the film had earned ₹6.6 crore across India, bringing the total domestic collection to ₹566.33 crore (net) after 23 days.

The film had opened with an impressive ₹60 crore on its first day and continued to perform well through the week, ending its first-week run at ₹337.4 crore. The second week brought in ₹147.85 crore, while the third week started on a slower note with ₹8.5 crore, before picking up to collect ₹78.85 crore across all languages.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here:

Kantara: Chapter 1 To Release In English Amid its strong performance at the box office, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now gearing up for a worldwide English release. The makers announced that the English-dubbed version will hit cinemas globally on October 31.

Advertisement

“A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! Kantara: Chapter 1 English version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory,” the makers shared in an official post.

About Kantara: Chapter 1 *Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the 4th-century Kadamba dynasty. In the prequel, Rishab Shetty takes on the role of a protector of the Kantara forest and its indigenous communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The story centers around the power struggle between a royal family attempting to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals determined to protect their sacred land.

Advertisement

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.