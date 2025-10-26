Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty's film eyes ₹600-crore mark in India

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down. The Kannada-language period action drama has earned 579.20 crore in India on Day 24.

Anjali Thakur
Published26 Oct 2025, 07:14 AM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty's film crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>579 mark on October 25.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty's film crossed ₹579 mark on October 25.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 continues its remarkable box office run, showing sustained momentum even on Day 24. The period action drama, starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24

The film opened to a massive 61.85 crore on Day 1, driven by strong turnout across Karnataka, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking markets. Despite a 26% dip on Day 2, the collections rebounded over the weekend, with Day 4 earnings touching 63 crore.

By the end of its first week, Kantara: Chapter 1 had collected 337.4 crore, followed by 147.85 crore in its second week and 78.85 crore in the third. On October 25, the film added another 9 crore, taking its India total to 579.20 crore across all languages, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

Globally, the film’s performance has been equally impressive. As per Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has crossed 809 crore worldwide, surpassing Chhaava’s lifetime collection of 807 crore. However, industry tracker Sacnilk pegs the worldwide total slightly lower, at around 775 crore after 21 days.

The Rishab Shetty directorial has drawn praise from both audiences and industry veterans. Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, and Anupam Kher, along with cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty, have hailed it as a “cinematic triumph.”

Amid the celebrations, Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film’s intense climax shoot. Posting an image of his swollen leg, he wrote, “This was during the climax shoot — a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire.” He credited the film’s success to “divine energy” and the audience’s unwavering support.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the 4th-century Kadamba dynasty. In the prequel, Rishab Shetty takes on the role of a protector of the Kantara forest and its indigenous communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The story centers around the power struggle between a royal family attempting to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals determined to protect their sacred land.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to draw audiences with its blend of spirituality, culture, and mythology.

