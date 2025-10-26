Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty's film eyes ₹600-crore mark in India

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 continues its remarkable box office run, showing sustained momentum even on Day 24. The period action drama, starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24 The film opened to a massive ₹61.85 crore on Day 1, driven by strong turnout across Karnataka, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking markets. Despite a 26% dip on Day 2, the collections rebounded over the weekend, with Day 4 earnings touching ₹63 crore.

By the end of its first week, Kantara: Chapter 1 had collected ₹337.4 crore, followed by ₹147.85 crore in its second week and ₹78.85 crore in the third. On October 25, the film added another ₹9 crore, taking its India total to ₹579.20 crore across all languages, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

Globally, the film’s performance has been equally impressive. As per Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has crossed ₹809 crore worldwide, surpassing Chhaava’s lifetime collection of ₹807 crore. However, industry tracker Sacnilk pegs the worldwide total slightly lower, at around ₹775 crore after 21 days.

The Rishab Shetty directorial has drawn praise from both audiences and industry veterans. Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, and Anupam Kher, along with cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty, have hailed it as a “cinematic triumph.”

Amid the celebrations, Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film’s intense climax shoot. Posting an image of his swollen leg, he wrote, “This was during the climax shoot — a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire.” He credited the film’s success to “divine energy” and the audience’s unwavering support.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the 4th-century Kadamba dynasty. In the prequel, Rishab Shetty takes on the role of a protector of the Kantara forest and its indigenous communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The story centers around the power struggle between a royal family attempting to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals determined to protect their sacred land.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.