Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty movie claims highest grosser title, crosses ₹800 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty movie is on winning streak as it saw 14 percent surge in collection on Chhath Puja eve. It took over highest grosser title as it crossed 800 crore mark.

Fareha Naaz
Updated27 Oct 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty movie took over highest grosser title as it crossed ₹800 crore mark.(Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty starrer achieved another milestone recently as it became the first South Indian film of the year to enter 200 crore net club in Hindi. The epic mythological action film, released on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra, continues its box office rampage as it moves closer to complete one month in theatres.

Film trade analyst taran adarsh in a post on X stated, “#KantaraChapter1 crosses the 200 cr milestone…⭐️ Emerges as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 [#Hindi version], after #Chhaava and #Saiyaara.⭐️ It is also the third film this year to enter the 200 cr club, joining #Chhaava and #Saiyaara.”

Rishab Shetty directorial movie is on a winning streak as it marked 14.44 percent uptick in earnings on Chhath Puja eve, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes a day after it recorded 47.54 percent growth in its earnings. The Kannada language period folk actioner continues to maintain a strong hold even in its fourth week. Given below is week-wise collection in net:

Week 1: 337.4 crore

Week 2: 147.85 crore

Week 3: 78.85 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, the movie raked in 10.3 crore net in India on October 26. This brings total collection at the domestic box office to 589.5 crore net.

With a stellar opening of 61.85 crore net, Kantara Chapter 1 surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava. According to Sacnilk, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Furthermore, Kantara Chapter 1 became the first film to cross 200 crore mark in Karnataka. Hindi and Kannada shows are the main driving force behind its exceptional performance.

As the film continues its glorious run, let's have a look at global collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time did a business of 801 crore gross by grossing 690.7 crore in India in 24 days and the remaining 110.3 crore from overseas market. On Day 25, the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara crossed 808 crore lifetime earnings mark of Chhaava.

More about Kantara Chapter 1

Featuring 169 minutes runtime, the movie was made on a budget of 125 crore. Besides Rishab Shetty, the ensemble cast of the blockbuster Sandal wood film features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.

 
 
