Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty movie claims highest grosser title, crosses ₹800 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty starrer achieved another milestone recently as it became the first South Indian film of the year to enter ₹200 crore net club in Hindi. The epic mythological action film, released on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra, continues its box office rampage as it moves closer to complete one month in theatres.

Film trade analyst taran adarsh in a post on X stated, “#KantaraChapter1 crosses the ₹ 200 cr milestone…⭐️ Emerges as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 [#Hindi version], after #Chhaava and #Saiyaara.⭐️ It is also the third film this year to enter the ₹ 200 cr club, joining #Chhaava and #Saiyaara.”

Rishab Shetty directorial movie is on a winning streak as it marked 14.44 percent uptick in earnings on Chhath Puja eve, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes a day after it recorded 47.54 percent growth in its earnings. The Kannada language period folk actioner continues to maintain a strong hold even in its fourth week. Given below is week-wise collection in net:

Week 1: ₹337.4 crore

Week 2: ₹147.85 crore

Week 3: ₹78.85 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25 Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, the movie raked in ₹10.3 crore net in India on October 26. This brings total collection at the domestic box office to ₹589.5 crore net.

With a stellar opening of ₹61.85 crore net, Kantara Chapter 1 surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava. According to Sacnilk, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Furthermore, Kantara Chapter 1 became the first film to cross ₹200 crore mark in Karnataka. Hindi and Kannada shows are the main driving force behind its exceptional performance.

As the film continues its glorious run, let's have a look at global collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time did a business of ₹801 crore gross by grossing ₹690.7 crore in India in 24 days and the remaining ₹110.3 crore from overseas market. On Day 25, the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara crossed ₹808 crore lifetime earnings mark of Chhaava.

