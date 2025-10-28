Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty movie's stellar show comes to a pause, earnings drop 72%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty’s movie ‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’ continues its dream run at the box office after taking over highest grosser title. The prequel to the 2022 film Kantara made history as it surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

The period folk actioner, which will complete one-month theatrical run in a few days seems to be losing momentum as it registered 71.92 percent drop in earnings on Day 26. Marking a major setback to its phenomenal box office run, it may record significant drop in revenue in week 4.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26 Hombale Films' Kantara Chapter 1 did a business of ₹2.92 crore net at the domestic box office on Chhath Puja official holiday, October 27. This brings total net collection of Rishab Shetty directorial film to ₹592.52 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#KantaraChapter1 continues to demonstrate its strong hold – refusing to slow down in Weekend 4, despite fresh #Diwali releases and a reduction in screens and shows.”

Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT OTT platform Amazon Prime Video through a post on Instagram announced that Kantara Chapter 1 will debut on the digital screens on October 31. The caption to the post states, “Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME 🔥In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.” However, Hindi audiences will have to wait a little longer for the movie.

Rishab Shetty starrer's success follows that of the 2022 original, which minted ₹407.82 crore worldwide in its lifetime on a modest budget of ₹16 crore. Made on a budget of ₹125 crore, the Sandalwood movie saw massive turnouts across Karnataka, the Hindi-speaking regions and Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The Kannada language film opened to an explosive ₹61.85 crore on October 2, its first day. The filmmaker on October 22 announced that the English-language version will release in theatres on October 31.