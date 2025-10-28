Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rishab Shetty-starrer set to cross ₹600 crore mark in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 worldwide. In India, it is set to hit a new milestone at the box office. The film is close to hitting the ₹600 crore mark.
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹2.36 crore net in India on day 27. While this is the early estimate on the website, the final figure will be out after 10 pm.
The total collection made by the film so far is ₹595.21 crore net at the domestic box office.
Helmed by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film. The craze for Kantara Chapter 1 continues among cinema goers. On Tuesday, the original version of the film (Kannada) saw an occupancy of about 11.94% in theatres.
While the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions of the film saw 8.38% and 16.09% occupancy in theatres respectively on day 27, Kantara Chapter 1 in Hindi recorded the highest footfall with 28.01% on the same day. Among the Malayalam audience, the film saw the lowest occupancy at 7.84%.
At the international box office, the film has crossed the ₹852 crore mark, claimed the makers.
On 27 October, Sacnilk reported that Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collection stood at ₹ 816.85 crore, out of which ₹ 110 crore is from the overseas collection. On day 26, the film's India gross collection was ₹706.85 crore, as per the website.
The film is currently gearing up for its English release worldwide. It will be released in English on 31 October.
Besides this, Shetty's film is now nearing its OTT release. Within a month of its theatrical release, Kantara Chapter 1 will be streaming online despite the blockbuster business. The news of the film's OTT release received mixed reactions from the audience.
Kantara Chapter 1 will make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available on the OTT platform starting from 31 October.
Making the announcement, the OTT giant shared a post on Instagram. The caption of their post read: “Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.” However, there's no update regarding the film's Hindi version on OTT.
