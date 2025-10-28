Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rishab Shetty-starrer set to cross ₹600 crore mark in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 worldwide. In India, it is set to hit a new milestone at the box office. The film is close to hitting the ₹600 crore mark.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹2.36 crore net in India on day 27. While this is the early estimate on the website, the final figure will be out after 10 pm.

Kantara Chapter 1 Total Box Office Collection The total collection made by the film so far is ₹595.21 crore net at the domestic box office.

Helmed by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film. The craze for Kantara Chapter 1 continues among cinema goers. On Tuesday, the original version of the film (Kannada) saw an occupancy of about 11.94% in theatres.

While the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions of the film saw 8.38% and 16.09% occupancy in theatres respectively on day 27, Kantara Chapter 1 in Hindi recorded the highest footfall with 28.01% on the same day. Among the Malayalam audience, the film saw the lowest occupancy at 7.84%.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide At the international box office, the film has crossed the ₹852 crore mark, claimed the makers.

On 27 October, Sacnilk reported that Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collection stood at ₹ 816.85 crore, out of which ₹ 110 crore is from the overseas collection. On day 26, the film's India gross collection was ₹706.85 crore, as per the website.

The film is currently gearing up for its English release worldwide. It will be released in English on 31 October.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release Besides this, Shetty's film is now nearing its OTT release. Within a month of its theatrical release, Kantara Chapter 1 will be streaming online despite the blockbuster business. The news of the film's OTT release received mixed reactions from the audience.

Kantara Chapter 1 will make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available on the OTT platform starting from 31 October.

Making the announcement, the OTT giant shared a post on Instagram. The caption of their post read: “Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.” However, there's no update regarding the film's Hindi version on OTT.