Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rishab Shetty’s film’s Hindi version trumps Kannada, mints ₹2.4 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rishab Shetty's period movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has continued its winning run at the box office, both domestically and internationally — emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 worldwide.
However, the movie experienced a slowdown this week, with its daily earnings remaining below ₹5 crore. On Tuesday, October 28, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 surpassed its original Kannada version in terms of box office collection by a significant margin.
The movie is now very close to hitting the ₹600 crore net milestone at the Indian box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹3.89 crore on Day 27, of which it collected ₹2.4 crore in Hindi, while its earnings from its Kannada version were ₹94,00,000.
The Tuesday earnings of Kantara 2 were 19.69% better than its Monday earnings, ₹3.25 crore. However, on both days, it remained below ₹5 crore, the lowest daily amount the movie has achieved in its 27 days of screening.
The 27-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 stands at ₹596.74 crore and is expected to hit the ₹600 crore mark on Wednesday.
Sacnilk reported that Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collection stood at ₹816.85 crore as of October 27, out of which ₹110 crore was from overseas collections. On Day 26, the film's India gross collection was ₹706.85 crore, as per the website.
However, the makers have claimed that the movie has crossed the ₹852 crore mark at the international box office.
Kantara Chapter 1 is currently gearing up for its global English release, scheduled for Friday, October 31.
According to Sacnilk, in 26 days, Kantara Chapter 1 sold approximately 3.20 crores tickets in India across all languages, beating Chahava's 3.10+ crores admissions to become the most-watched movie of 2025 in India.
The movie sold over 14 million tickets on the BookMyShow ticketing platform alone.
Kantara Chapter 1 is the second movie of 2025 and the ninth movie in the post-pandemic era to top 3 crores (30 million) footfalls at the Indian box office.
Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 2 remains the biggest blockbuster, with over 5 crore admissions, and it, along with Kantara 2, is the only Kannada film of all time to reach 3 crore admissions.
Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.
The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, P D Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.