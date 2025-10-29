Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rishab Shetty’s film’s Hindi version trumps Kannada, mints ₹2.4 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rishab Shetty's period movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has continued its winning run at the box office, both domestically and internationally — emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 worldwide.

However, the movie experienced a slowdown this week, with its daily earnings remaining below ₹5 crore. On Tuesday, October 28, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 surpassed its original Kannada version in terms of box office collection by a significant margin.

The movie is now very close to hitting the ₹600 crore net milestone at the Indian box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹3.89 crore on Day 27, of which it collected ₹2.4 crore in Hindi, while its earnings from its Kannada version were ₹94,00,000.

The Tuesday earnings of Kantara 2 were 19.69% better than its Monday earnings, ₹3.25 crore. However, on both days, it remained below ₹5 crore, the lowest daily amount the movie has achieved in its 27 days of screening.

The 27-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 stands at ₹596.74 crore and is expected to hit the ₹600 crore mark on Wednesday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk reported that Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collection stood at ₹816.85 crore as of October 27, out of which ₹110 crore was from overseas collections. On Day 26, the film's India gross collection was ₹706.85 crore, as per the website.

However, the makers have claimed that the movie has crossed the ₹852 crore mark at the international box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 is currently gearing up for its global English release, scheduled for Friday, October 31.

Kantara Chapter 1: Most watched films of 2025 in India According to Sacnilk, in 26 days, Kantara Chapter 1 sold approximately 3.20 crores tickets in India across all languages, beating Chahava's 3.10+ crores admissions to become the most-watched movie of 2025 in India.

The movie sold over 14 million tickets on the BookMyShow ticketing platform alone.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the second movie of 2025 and the ninth movie in the post-pandemic era to top 3 crores (30 million) footfalls at the Indian box office.

Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 2 remains the biggest blockbuster, with over 5 crore admissions, and it, along with Kantara 2, is the only Kannada film of all time to reach 3 crore admissions.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.