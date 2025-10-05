Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's film regains momentum, inches close to ₹165 crore mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's much-awaited release, Kantara Chapter 1, has benefitted from the weekend, as predicted. The film has crossed the ₹160 crore mark in India now. The film will easily hit the ₹175 crore mark soon if it sustains the growth in earnings.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in ₹55 crore net in India on day 3.

Day 3 saw an approximate 19.57% increase in ticket sales over Day 2 ( ₹46 crore).

With this, the total business made by Shetty's film is ₹162.85 crore net in India.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has maintained a strong run through its opening weekend. The film opened to a stellar ₹61.85 crore on Day 1, with major contributions coming from Kannada ( ₹19.6 crore), Telugu ( ₹13 crore), and Hindi ( ₹18.5 crore) markets. On Day 2, the film witnessed its first dip of 25.63%, earning ₹46 crore. However, it made a strong comeback on Saturday, reaffirming its blockbuster status across all languages as suggested by film trade experts.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi occupancy improves On Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed strong footfalls across all languages. The film recorded an impressive 86.63% occupancy in Kannada, while the Telugu version saw about 67.06% occupancy. Hindi screenings attracted 29.54% of available seats, whereas Tamil shows held 69.14% occupancy. Among the Malayalam audience, the film contributed 59.06% occupancy.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 2, the film, starring Pawan Kalyan, minted ₹107.85 crore as its India net collection. India gross collection reached ₹129.50 crore on the same day.

On the other hand, the movie has earned ₹18.50 crore overseas on day 2, bringing the total worldwide collection to ₹148 crore in just its first two days.

Talking about it, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had posted on X: “#KantaraChapter1 witnessed a decline but still managed to collect in double digits on Friday, despite being a working day and coming right after the big holiday on Thursday. All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday to deliver a total that matches its merits and the glowing audience feedback. #KantaraChapter1 [Week 1] Thu 18.50 cr, Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 32 cr. #Hindi version.”