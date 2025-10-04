Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updating live): Rishab Shetty's film maintains grip, close to ₹120 cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updating live): Actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 entered its first weekend. The film has maintained its grip at the ticket window after witnessing its first dip. Kantara has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has minted ₹8.64 crore net in India on day 3 so far. This is the early estimate from the website, based on morning shows.

The final figure will be updated here after the night shows.

With this, the total collection made by Rishab Shetty's film at the domestic box office is ₹116.49 crore. If it maintains the momentum throughout the day, the film is likely to hit the ₹150 crore mark soon.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 presented a strong run at the box office over its first three days across all languages. The film opened on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, collecting ₹61.85 crore on Day 1, with major contributions from the Kannada ( ₹19.6 crore), Telugu ( ₹13 crore), Hindi ( ₹18.5 crore), Tamil ( ₹5.5 crore), and Malayalam ( ₹5.25 crore) versions.

On Day 2, the film saw its first dip of around 25.63%, earning ₹46 crore (approximately). On Day 3, it will hit the ₹120 crore mark in the afternoon.

On Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded strong occupancy during the morning shows in the Kannada language with 69.04%. The film saw an overall occupancy of about 36.71% among the Telugu audience on day 3 during the morning shows. While Tamil Occupancy stood at 37.43% in day 3 morning shows, the Malayalam Occupancy was at 34.40%.

Just like the previous days, the Hindi version of the film recorded the lowest turnout in theatres during the morning shows with 13.96% occupancy on day 3.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi version) is clashing with Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office. Both the films has now recorded a dip on Friday.

About Kantara Chapter 1: Plot, cast, makers Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 hit, Kantara, by Shetty.

The film follows the backstory of the guardian deity Panjurli Daiva, portraying the struggle between a tribal community and a tyrannical king.

The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.