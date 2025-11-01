Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30: Rishab Shetty's film defies OTT debut, crosses ₹605 cr mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster of the year, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, released on OTT within one month of its theatrical debut. While netizens questioned the makers’ decision, the box office numbers confirm that the big-screen experience remains the audience’s first choice. The film recently crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹2.54 crore net on day 30 in India so far. While these are early estimates, the earnings are likely to see a boost after the night shows.

For now, the total collection made by Rishab Shetty's film is ₹606.09 crore net at the domestic box office.

On Saturday, day 31, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 continued to witness steady footfall across regions, confirming a minimal impact from its OTT release.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 41.83% in Kannada, with morning shows at 21.29%, afternoon shows at 53.01%, and evening shows at 51.20%. The details from the night shows are awaited.

On the other hand, the Hindi version recorded the lowest turnout as it maintained a decent 21.46% overall occupancy. Notably, Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi is not out on OTT yet. However, the occupancy among the Hindi audience on day 31 was as follows:

Morning Shows: 10.04%

Afternoon Shows: 25.50%

Evening Shows: 28.84%

Night Shows: Awaited

Meanwhile, the Tamil version stood strong at 37.32%. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 28.11%

Afternoon Shows: 47.60%

Evening Shows: 36.24%

Night Shows: Awaited

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, on day 30, Kantara Chapter 1's Worldwide Collection was ₹ 830 crore, out of which the Overseas Collection was ₹ 110.50 crore. On the same day, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 719.50 crore.

Where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film, Kantara. It is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions with English subtitles.

Also Read | Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Prime Video drops cryptic teaser

When will Kantara Chapter 1 release in Hindi on OTT Makers are yet to confirm the OTT release date for Kantara Chapter 1 in Hindi. Previously, they shared that the Hindi version will arrive on OTT after a gap of 8 weeks.