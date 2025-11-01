Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30: Rishab Shetty's film defies OTT debut, crosses ₹605 cr mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster of the year, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, released on OTT within one month of its theatrical debut. While netizens questioned the makers’ decision, the box office numbers confirm that the big-screen experience remains the audience’s first choice. The film recently crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹2.54 crore net on day 30 in India so far. While these are early estimates, the earnings are likely to see a boost after the night shows.

For now, the total collection made by Rishab Shetty's film is ₹606.09 crore net at the domestic box office.

On Saturday, day 31, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 continued to witness steady footfall across regions, confirming a minimal impact from its OTT release.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 41.83% in Kannada, with morning shows at 21.29%, afternoon shows at 53.01%, and evening shows at 51.20%. The details from the night shows are awaited.

On the other hand, the Hindi version recorded the lowest turnout as it maintained a decent 21.46% overall occupancy. Notably, Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi is not out on OTT yet. However, the occupancy among the Hindi audience on day 31 was as follows:

Morning Shows: 10.04%

Afternoon Shows: 25.50%

Evening Shows: 28.84%

Night Shows: Awaited

Meanwhile, the Tamil version stood strong at 37.32%. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 28.11%

Afternoon Shows: 47.60%

Evening Shows: 36.24%

Night Shows: Awaited

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, on day 30, Kantara Chapter 1's Worldwide Collection was ₹ 830 crore, out of which the Overseas Collection was ₹ 110.50 crore. On the same day, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 719.50 crore.

Where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film, Kantara. It is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions with English subtitles.

When will Kantara Chapter 1 release in Hindi on OTT Makers are yet to confirm the OTT release date for Kantara Chapter 1 in Hindi. Previously, they shared that the Hindi version will arrive on OTT after a gap of 8 weeks.

In an interview with India Today, Hombale Films producer Chaluve Gowda said, "Only the South language (Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam) versions of the film will release on OTT right now, not the Hindi version. The Hindi version will come after eight weeks. The agreement for this release window was actually done three years ago, so it’s more of an obligation on our part. Back then, the standard practice was different.”

