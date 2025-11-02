Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 32: Rishab Shetty’s film remains slow but steady, set to hit ₹610 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 32: Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. It was released in theatres on 2 October.

Sneha Biswas
Updated2 Nov 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 32: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1, remains unstoppable in theatres days after its digital release. The film is now streaming online, but fans continue to flock to theatres to experience it on the big screen. The film is now inching close to the 610 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 32

According to the industry tracker, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 2.46 crore net in India on day 32. While this is the early estimate on the website, the earnings are expected to improve after the night shows.

For now, the total collection made by Rishab Shetty's film is 609.61 crore net in India.

On Sunday, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 maintained a strong hold in Karnataka. It recorded an overall 40.44% occupancy among its Kannada audience despite the OTT release in the same language. Morning shows stood at 22.99%, while the numbers rose sharply in the afternoon to 53.34% and settled at 44.99% in the evening.

Currently, Bengaluru holds the highest screenings for Kantara Chapter 1 in Kannada with 167 shows, recording 36.33% overall occupancy.

The Hindi version of the film recorded an overall 32.87% occupancy. In Hindi, the morning shows saw 15.76%, which improved to 40.01% in the afternoon and 42.85% by evening. Delhi NCR (184 shows) and Mumbai (182 shows) held the highest number of screenings for Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi version) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version led across regions with a solid 48.67% overall occupancy. Morning shows began at 37.50%, peaking at 57.84% in the afternoon and maintaining a strong 50.66% in the evening. Chennai had 60 shows for Kantara Chapter 1, the highest in the Tamil-speaking belt, with 53% occupancy.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 31, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 amassed a net collection of 607.15 crore in India, contributing to a worldwide total of 834.25 crore. Its overseas earnings stood at 110.50 crore, while the India gross collection reached 723.75 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel of Shetty's hit 2022 film, Kantara. It also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT

The film is now streaming on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages with English subtitles. The Hindi dubbed version will be released on OTT later.

While the makers are yet to confirm a date, it is said to arrive after eight weeks since the film's theatrical release.

Kantara Chapter 1 is backed by Hombale Films.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 32: Rishab Shetty's film remains slow but steady, set to hit ₹610 crore
