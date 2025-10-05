Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Rishab Shetty's film inches close to bumper ₹200 crore club

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1 is all set for a new milestone. Going by the trends, it seems the film will enter the blockbuster ₹200 crore club today at the domestic box office. While it is too early to confirm it, here's what we know so far.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹26.26 crore net in India from all languages on day 4 so far. These are early estimates on the website, based on the morning shows.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.

With this, the total revenue made by the Rishab Shetty-starrer is ₹189.36 crore net in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 day 4 shows across India On Sunday, Kantara Chapter1 recorded strong occupancy across multiple languages. Kannada screenings led the way with an impressive 83.31% occupancy, followed by Tamil occupancy at 66.67% and Malayalam at 62.23%. Among the Telugu audience, shows saw 43.99% occupancy, while Hindi screenings registered 24.94%, once again lowest among all.

Kantara Chapter-1, prequel to the 2022 hit, Kantara, has had a strong four-day performance across all languages at the Indian box office so far.

On its opening day (Thursday), the film earned ₹61.85 crore, led by the original Kannada version ( ₹19.6 Cr), Hindi ( ₹18.5 Cr), Telugu ( ₹13 Cr), Tamil ( ₹5.5 Cr), and Malayalam ( ₹5.25 Cr).

Friday saw the first dip to ₹46 crore, down 25.63%, with contributions from Kannada ( ₹13.5 Cr), Hindi ( ₹12.5 Cr), Telugu ( ₹11.75 Cr), Tamil ( ₹4.5 Cr), and Malayalam ( ₹3.75 Cr). Saturday brought relief with ₹55.25 crore, driven by Kannada ( ₹14.5 Cr), Hindi ( ₹19 Cr), Telugu ( ₹11.75 Cr), Tamil ( ₹5.75 Cr), and Malayalam ( ₹4.25 Cr).

The film is expected to well over the weekend.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, follows the backstory of the guardian deity Panjurli Daiva, portraying the struggle between a tribal community and a tyrannical king.

The film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles while Shetty reprises his lead role.