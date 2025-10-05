Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Rishab Shetty's film inches close to bumper ₹200 crore club

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Rishab Shetty's film is all set to wrap up its first weekend at the box offfice. The film was released on 2 October.

Sneha Biswas, Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Oct 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 is helmed by Rishab Shetty.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1 is all set for a new milestone. Going by the trends, it seems the film will enter the blockbuster 200 crore club today at the domestic box office. While it is too early to confirm it, here's what we know so far.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned 26.26 crore net in India from all languages on day 4 so far. These are early estimates on the website, based on the morning shows.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.

With this, the total revenue made by the Rishab Shetty-starrer is 189.36 crore net in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 day 4 shows across India

On Sunday, Kantara Chapter1 recorded strong occupancy across multiple languages. Kannada screenings led the way with an impressive 83.31% occupancy, followed by Tamil occupancy at 66.67% and Malayalam at 62.23%. Among the Telugu audience, shows saw 43.99% occupancy, while Hindi screenings registered 24.94%, once again lowest among all.

Kantara Chapter-1, prequel to the 2022 hit, Kantara, has had a strong four-day performance across all languages at the Indian box office so far.

On its opening day (Thursday), the film earned 61.85 crore, led by the original Kannada version ( 19.6 Cr), Hindi ( 18.5 Cr), Telugu ( 13 Cr), Tamil ( 5.5 Cr), and Malayalam ( 5.25 Cr).

Friday saw the first dip to 46 crore, down 25.63%, with contributions from Kannada ( 13.5 Cr), Hindi ( 12.5 Cr), Telugu ( 11.75 Cr), Tamil ( 4.5 Cr), and Malayalam ( 3.75 Cr). Saturday brought relief with 55.25 crore, driven by Kannada ( 14.5 Cr), Hindi ( 19 Cr), Telugu ( 11.75 Cr), Tamil ( 5.75 Cr), and Malayalam ( 4.25 Cr).

The film is expected to well over the weekend.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, follows the backstory of the guardian deity Panjurli Daiva, portraying the struggle between a tribal community and a tyrannical king.

The film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles while Shetty reprises his lead role.

Meanwhile, the film is set to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 5, in the presence of writer-director and lead actor Rishab Shetty, actor Rukmini Vasanth, and producer Chaluve Gowda. This special screening marks yet another milestone in the movie’s remarkable journey and box office success.

 
 
EntertainmentFilm Industry
