Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty movie records 12% growth after stellar first Saturday

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty starrer Sandalwood film is running strong in theatres and marked an exceptional show over the weekend. The first Friday drop in collection was short-lived as the gains over the weekend outnumbered the fall.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 A day after collecting ₹55 crore net, the Kannada-language movie minted ₹61.5 crore net in India on Day 4, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. The epic period mythological action drama not only managed to retain momentum but also witnessed 11.82 percent growth on Sunday. Thus, the 2-day first weekend collection stands at ₹116.5 crore net.

The highly anticipated prequel to 2022 Kantara, did a business of ₹223.82 crore net during its 4-day run in theatres. Notably, it emerged as the fourth highest grossing Kannada film of all time and second highest grossing Kannada film of 2025. Available in IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ formats, the movie debuted on the occasion of Dussehra, October 2. It raked in ₹61.85 crore net on its release day.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, it features a runtime of 169 minutes and was reportedly made on a budget of ₹125 crore. Kannada screenings dominate the pan-India movie, followed by Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4 At the worldwide box office, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed ₹235 crore in first 3 days by amassing ₹40.50 in the overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Kantara (Hindi) scored a decent first extended weekend with ₹68.50 Cr nett. After a drop on Friday, the film showed good growth on Saturday followed by a decent jump on Sunday.”

Making predictions about Day 5 collection, the business analyst said, “The film must hold well and collect in double digits on Monday to have a chance of achieving a lifetime business of ₹150 Cr+.”

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah along with lead actor Rishab Shetty.