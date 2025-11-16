Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 45: Will Rishab Shetty’s film hit ₹850 crore as its lifetime earnings?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 45: Not many might know, but actor-director Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1, continues to run in theatres despite its OTT release. The film is all set to hit the ₹850 crore mark at the international box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 45 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹ ₹ 0.1 crore net in Kannada language on day 45. The film's Hindi version earned ₹0.25 crore net on day 45. On the other hand, the Tamil dubbed version of Shetty's film minted ₹0.03 crore net on day 45.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection With this, Kantara Chapter 1 has recorded ₹849.72 crore worldwide. It includes a net collection of ₹620.16 crore in India. While the film's India gross collection stands at ₹738.72 crore, the overseas collection is ₹111 crore, as per the website.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to his hit 2022 film, Kantara.

In the film, Shetty returns as the lead. He plays the role of Berme, a boy found in the forest and adopted by a woman from Kantara.

The film is reportedly built on a budget of 125 crores.

Achievements of Kantara Chapter 1 Released on 2 October, the film broke several records at the ticket window, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. Some other titles bagged by the film include the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and also among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

It recently made history as it became the only Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2 to cross the 800 crore mark worldwide.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 plot Kantara Chapter 1 follows the origins of the traditions and ancestral tensions hinted at in the first film, which was a massive hit. Set against the backdrop of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the early history of the Buta Kola ritual and the rich mythology that shaped its sequel's narrative. Much like the original one, the prequel also brings together local folklore, spiritual themes, and high-intensity action, blending the story of humanity’s bond with nature and the divine forces that guide it.

Watch trailer here:

Kantara Chapter 2 Following the overwhelming response of Kantara (2022) and Kantara Chapter 1 (2025), Rishab Shetty has confirmed that a third installment is in the making. It is titled — Kantara Chapter 2.

