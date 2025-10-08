Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty movie races closer to ₹400 crore mark after 6% growth

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty starrer picked up momentum on Tuesday with discounted ticket offer after the collection dropped 50 percent on crucial Monday. The Sandalwood film, featuring a runtime of 2 hours 29 minutes, is still going strong at the box office after bumper opening on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra.

On its release day, the Kannada language film did a business of ₹61.85 crore net. Moreover, impressive numbers were registered during first weekend. It raked in ₹118 crore net in India in the 2-day weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6 The highly anticipated prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, did a business of ₹33.5 crore net in India on Tuesday after collecting ₹31.5 crore net on first Monday. The 6-day total domestic box office collection stands at ₹290.27 crore net.

The epic period mythological action drama, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, registered an overall 78.90% Kannada occupancy on Tuesday. With high occupancy rates in the southern belt, Kannada shows are leading the pack. High occupancy rates were also reported from Hindi shows followed by Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam screenings.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Kantara Chapter 1 broke several records and has emerged as the highest grossing Kannada film of 2025.

Currently, the third-highest grossing Kannada film of all time and fourth-highest grossing Indian film of 2025, it minted ₹368 crore gross globally in 5 days by amassing ₹60 crore in the overseas market. This implies that ₹400 crore mark is not far away.

More about ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1’ Rishab Shetty essays the role of a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the movie which focuses on the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi it is centred on the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual. It also delves into the mythological lore surrounding divine land guardianship and explores regional folklore, spirituality and action in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka.