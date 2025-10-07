Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Rishab Shetty's movie hit ₹300 crore in India today?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty's movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has taken the box office by storm. The movie, despite a 50 per cent dip in earnings on Monday, crossed the ₹250 crore mark, and is now headed towards achieving another milestone — the ₹300 crore mark.

Not only did the movie witness a record-breaking opening weekend, but it also scored the all-time biggest first Monday in Karnataka, surpassing Baahubali 2. It also beat Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 2 for the biggest opening weekend ever in the state.

But the real question is, with ticket sales on a simmer on Tuesday, will Kantara Chapter 1 be able to hit the ₹300 crore mark at the Indian box office?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹crore by 6:30 PM on Tuesday. The movie experienced a steep 50.40 per cent decline in its earnings on Monday; however, it still managed to maintain a strong grip on the box office with a collection of ₹31.25 crore.

Early estimates indicate that the 6-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 is currently at ₹273.17 crore and is now very close to reaching the ₹300 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of the day.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: 3rd-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹362.75 crore) has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, surpassing Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹237 crore worldwide). It is now behind only Kantara ( ₹408 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore).

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed ₹362.75 crore globally, with overseas collection at ₹55.75 crore.

The numbers will be revised by morning, and are likely to take the movie to number 2.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The movie serves as a prologue to the legend, marking the beginning of Kantara, according to Hombale Films.