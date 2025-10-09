Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Even with 27% dip, Rishab Shetty’s film joins ₹300 crore club in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty’s film, Kantara Chapter 1 hit a new milestone as it wrapped up its first week run at the box office. 

Sneha Biswas
Published9 Oct 2025, 07:36 AM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor-director Rishab Shetty is back with the much-anticipated Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his hit 2022 film Kantara. The film completed its first week at the box office and crossed the 300 crore mark in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted 25 crore net [Ka: 9 crore; Te: 3.5 crore; Hi: 8.5 crore; Ta: 2.15 crore; Mal: 1.85 crore] in India on day 7. The film saw a dip of about 27.1% in its earnings from the previous day, day 6, when it raked in 34.25 crore.

However, despite the dip in revenue, the total business made by the film in India now stands at 316 crore net.

 
 
