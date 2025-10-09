Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Even with 27% dip, Rishab Shetty’s film joins ₹300 crore club in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor-director Rishab Shetty is back with the much-anticipated Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his hit 2022 film Kantara. The film completed its first week at the box office and crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹25 crore net [Ka: ₹9 crore; Te: ₹3.5 crore; Hi: ₹8.5 crore; Ta: ₹2.15 crore; Mal: ₹1.85 crore] in India on day 7. The film saw a dip of about 27.1% in its earnings from the previous day, day 6, when it raked in ₹34.25 crore.