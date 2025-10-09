Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s film becomes world’s highest-grosser, mints ₹446 crore

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the world’s highest-grossing film of the week, earning 446 crore globally within just seven days. With an 11.72 crore Day 8 collection and over 327 crore domestic net, the film continues its record-breaking run across multiple languages.

Anjali Thakur
Published9 Oct 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 has become the world's top-grossing film
Kantara Chapter 1 has become the world's top-grossing film (X)

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s period folk drama Kantara Chapter 1 has achieved a historic milestone, officially becoming the highest-grossing film in the world this week — surpassing global releases from Taylor Swift and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In just seven days, the Kannada blockbuster has grossed an estimated 379 crore ($42 million) in India and another $8 million ( 67 crore) from overseas markets, taking its total worldwide collection to 446 crore ($53 million), HT reported.

Also Read | Kantara 2 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's movie earns ₹400+ crore

This feat makes Kantara Chapter 1 the top-grossing film globally for the week, ahead of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million), Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another ($40 million), and the re-released Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned under $10 million in the same period.

The film has now become the highest-grossing film worldwide in its opening week, outperforming major Hollywood releases.

Also Read | Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty film crosses ₹300 cr in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 11.72 crore by 7:30 PM on Thursday, taking its domestic net total past the 300 crore milestone.

Early estimates indicate that the eight-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 stands at 327.97 crore (net) across India.

The final Day 8 figures are expected to be revised upward later in the evening, once collections from the evening and night shows are included.

Fourth Kannada Film To Cross 150 Crore Mark

In India, the film opened to record-breaking numbers, collecting 61.85 crore on Dussehra, followed by 46 crore on Friday, 55 crore on Saturday, and 61.5 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to 224.35 crore.

By the fourth day, Kantara Chapter 1 had already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ram Charan’s Game Changer ( 195 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( 176 crore).

Also Read | Rishab Shetty reacts to tragedy at Vijay’s rally, calls it ‘collective mistake’

With this, it has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far, overtaking Su From So ( 125 crore), and only the fourth Kannada film ever to cross the 150 crore mark, accomplishing the feat in record time.

1.28 Million Tickets Sold On Day 1

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned: Kannada: 18 crore, Telugu: 12.5 crore, Hindi: 19.5 crore, Tamil: 5.25 crore and Malayalam: 4.75 crore.

In total, the film sold 1.28 million tickets within 24 hours of release — one of the biggest-ever openings for a Kannada production.

The Hindi version crossed the 100 crore nett mark by Wednesday, followed by the Kannada version achieving the same milestone by Friday. The Telugu version has earned over 60 crore, while the Tamil and Malayalam dubs have surpassed 20 crore each.

Among The Biggest Openings Of 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 registered the third-highest single-day collection of 2025, behind Rajinikanth’s Coolie Coolie ( 65 crore) and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG ( 63.75 crore).

It also outperformed the opening-day figures of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( 52 crore) and Saiyaara, the previous record-holder for the year.

In the Hindi market, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded an opening between 19 crore and 21 crore, marking it as the second-highest opening ever for a Kannada film in Hindi, after KGF Chapter 2 ( 54 crore).

Now Among The Year’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films

With its phenomenal run, Kantara Chapter 1 has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 within its first week.

Its net India total stands at approximately 316 crore, while its gross worldwide collection has crossed 400 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, trailing only KGF Chapter 2.

The film’s expansive release strategy — 4,700 Hindi shows and over 1,500 Kannada screens, along with extensive reach across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets — has been key to its box office domination.

A Historic Success Story

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film is set nearly a thousand years before the original’s events.

Critics and audiences have praised its world-building, visual scale, and rooted storytelling, with many calling it a landmark moment for Kannada cinema.

Following the overwhelming response, Rishab Shetty has confirmed that a third installment — Kantara Chapter 2 — is already in development.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentKantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s film becomes world’s highest-grosser, mints ₹446 crore
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.