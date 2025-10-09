Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s film becomes world’s highest-grosser, mints ₹446 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s period folk drama Kantara Chapter 1 has achieved a historic milestone, officially becoming the highest-grossing film in the world this week — surpassing global releases from Taylor Swift and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In just seven days, the Kannada blockbuster has grossed an estimated ₹379 crore ($42 million) in India and another $8 million ( ₹67 crore) from overseas markets, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹446 crore ($53 million), HT reported.

This feat makes Kantara Chapter 1 the top-grossing film globally for the week, ahead of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million), Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another ($40 million), and the re-released Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned under $10 million in the same period.

The film has now become the highest-grossing film worldwide in its opening week, outperforming major Hollywood releases.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8 According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹11.72 crore by 7:30 PM on Thursday, taking its domestic net total past the ₹300 crore milestone.

Early estimates indicate that the eight-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 stands at ₹327.97 crore (net) across India.

The final Day 8 figures are expected to be revised upward later in the evening, once collections from the evening and night shows are included.

Fourth Kannada Film To Cross ₹ 150 Crore Mark In India, the film opened to record-breaking numbers, collecting ₹61.85 crore on Dussehra, followed by ₹46 crore on Friday, ₹55 crore on Saturday, and ₹61.5 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to ₹224.35 crore.

By the fourth day, Kantara Chapter 1 had already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ram Charan’s Game Changer ( ₹195 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹176 crore).

With this, it has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far, overtaking Su From So ( ₹125 crore), and only the fourth Kannada film ever to cross the ₹150 crore mark, accomplishing the feat in record time.

1.28 Million Tickets Sold On Day 1 According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned: Kannada: ₹18 crore, Telugu: ₹12.5 crore, Hindi: ₹19.5 crore, Tamil: ₹5.25 crore and Malayalam: ₹4.75 crore.

In total, the film sold 1.28 million tickets within 24 hours of release — one of the biggest-ever openings for a Kannada production.

The Hindi version crossed the ₹100 crore nett mark by Wednesday, followed by the Kannada version achieving the same milestone by Friday. The Telugu version has earned over ₹60 crore, while the Tamil and Malayalam dubs have surpassed ₹20 crore each.

Among The Biggest Openings Of 2025 Kantara Chapter 1 registered the third-highest single-day collection of 2025, behind Rajinikanth’s Coolie Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG ( ₹63.75 crore).

It also outperformed the opening-day figures of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹52 crore) and Saiyaara, the previous record-holder for the year.

In the Hindi market, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded an opening between ₹19 crore and ₹21 crore, marking it as the second-highest opening ever for a Kannada film in Hindi, after KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹54 crore).

Now Among The Year’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films With its phenomenal run, Kantara Chapter 1 has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 within its first week.

Its net India total stands at approximately ₹316 crore, while its gross worldwide collection has crossed ₹400 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, trailing only KGF Chapter 2.

The film’s expansive release strategy — 4,700 Hindi shows and over 1,500 Kannada screens, along with extensive reach across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets — has been key to its box office domination.

A Historic Success Story Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film is set nearly a thousand years before the original’s events.

Critics and audiences have praised its world-building, visual scale, and rooted storytelling, with many calling it a landmark moment for Kannada cinema.