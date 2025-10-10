Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty's film enters ₹500 cr club worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1, has hit another milestone at the international box office. The film team claimed that it has now entered the ₹500 crore club worldwide in its first extended week.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8 According to the makers, Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the ₹500 crore mark with a total worldwide box office collection of ₹509.25 crore on day 8.

Taking to their social media, the team shared a poster image of the film. Along with it, they announced the worldwide collection of the film. Their post read: "The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office #KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you."

Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak Temple after Kantara Chapter 1 crosses ₹ 500 crore worldwide After the recent success of the Kantara prequel, Shetty paid a visit to Mumbai's popular Siddhivinayak Temple. He was seen seeking blessings at the temple.

In a video on social media, Shetty was spotted barefoot while exiting the temple premises. He was surrounded by heavy security. He wore a white shirt, paired with a white mundu for the temple darshan. He smiled and waved at fans who gathered near the temple to catch a glimpse. He also posed for pictures with a few before jetting off in his car.

While the team continues to celebrate the milestone, popular industry tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm the worldwide figures.

The website reported that Kantara Chapter 1 has collected a total of ₹224.94 crore net in India so far. The film recently saw multiple dip in its collections ahead of the weekend. It has now wrapped up its first week since release. The film's second weekend is expected to boost the overall ticket sales.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

It is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, set nearly a thousand years before the original’s events.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1 reactions Talking about the audience response to the film, Shetty recently told PTI, “When we see the audience reaction, especially in theatres, we feel thankful and grateful. We take it as a responsibility. This success is because of the whole team’s effort. Everyone contributed a lot to the film.”