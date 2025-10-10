Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty's film slips again ahead of weekend, to hit ₹335 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 continues its dip in collection. The film is now heading towards the weekend, which is expected to bring more people to the theatres. The film is now inching close to the ₹350 crore mark in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹20.50 crore net in India on day 8. While it marks a dip of 18.8% in its earnings, the revenue collection might get some relief during the weekend.