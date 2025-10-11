Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty’s film storms past ₹350 crore with weekend surge in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 entered its second week at the box office. As expected, the film has regained its pace, thanks to the weekend rise. The film recently, as claimed by the makers, entered the ₹500 crore club worldwide with its gross earnings. In India, it has crossed the ₹350 crore mark.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹22 crore net in India on day 9. It marks a slight improvement over the previous day's earnings when the film had collected ₹21.15 crore net.

With this, the total collection made by Shetty's film at the domestic box office is ₹359.40 crore net.

Kantara Chapter 1 shows in India Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed an overall 42.58% Kannada occupancy on Friday. The film showed a steady climb through the day, starting at 14.87% in the morning, rising to 35.61% in the afternoon, and reaching 52.05% and 67.77% during the evening and night shows, respectively.

Among Kannada-speaking regions, Bengaluru led with 972 shows and an overall 40.50% occupancy, followed by Mysuru (61.50%) and Shivamogga (77.75%), where turnout remained exceptionally strong. Kundapura (84.25%) and Tumakuru (74.75%) also recorded higher occupancy due to limited shows.

The Telugu version of Kantara Chapter 1 recorded an overall occupancy of 24.99% on Friday. The occupancy improved from 15.96% in the morning to 40.20% at night.

Hyderabad topped with 469 shows and an occupancy of 27.75%, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam (23.75%) with 111 shows and Vijayawada (17.50%) with 104 shows. Warangal and Kakinada also contributed steadily to the overall revenue.

Kantara Chapter 1 among the Hindi audience maintained an overall 15.65% occupancy on Friday. The day began at 7.35% in the morning and peaked at 28.84% by night. Mumbai had the most Hindi shows at 755, followed closely by the Delhi NCR region (835) with occupancy at 13%. Pune (25%), Bengaluru (34.50%), and Hyderabad (16.75%) also reported better-than-average turnout among multiplex audiences.

The Tamil version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 30.36% on Friday. The film showed consistent growth throughout the day, from 16.80% in the morning to an impressive 51.46% at night. Chennai dominated with 451 shows and 35.75% occupancy, followed by Coimbatore (28%), Madurai (21%), and Trichy (33.50%).

Kantara Chapter 1 in Malayalam saw an overall occupancy of 28.10%. The film started the day with 11.80% morning shows, improving through the evening and peaking at 53.23% during the night. Kochi led with 149 shows and 31% occupancy, followed by Trivandrum (22.50%), Kozhikode (40.75%), and Thrissur (29%).

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The film is helmed by Hombale Films.