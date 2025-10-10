Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's film remains steady, mints this amount in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, has grossed over 300 crore in India within a week of its release on October 2. 

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated10 Oct 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's film was released on October 2.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's film was released on October 2.(YouTube)

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Actor and director Rishab Shetty returns with Kantara Chapter 1, the highly awaited prequel to his successful 2022 film Kantara. The movie has surpassed 300 crore in India within a week of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9

Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated 14.15 crore at the box office in India on Friday, October 10, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Rajnikanth's film saw a massive opening at 61.85 crore. On Thursday, Day 8, the film earned 21.15 crore. The total collection of Coolie now stands at 351.55 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

Kantara Chapter 1 first week box office recap

Kantara Chapter 1 was released on 2 October, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami. The film opened to huge numbers, earning a substantial amount on Day 1, boosted by strong revenues in the Kannada and Hindi markets. Although the collections slightly declined over the next two days, the momentum revived over the weekend, with Sunday bringing in 63 crore, the highest single-day earnings by the film so far.

By the end of its first week, Kantara collected 98.85 crore from Kannada, 102 crore from Hindi, 60.9 crore from Telugu, 29.4 crore from Tamil, and 24.85 crore from Malayalam.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, taking place nearly a thousand years earlier. Kantara delves into themes of land, identity, tradition, faith, class conflict, and justice, all viewed through South Indian folklore.

Critics and audiences have lauded its world-building, impressive visuals, and grounded storytelling, with many considering it a landmark in Kannada cinema.

Following the overwhelming response, Rishab Shetty has announced that a third installment, Kantara Chapter 2, is currently being developed.

