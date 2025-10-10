Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's film remains steady, mints this amount in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Actor and director Rishab Shetty returns with Kantara Chapter 1, the highly awaited prequel to his successful 2022 film Kantara. The movie has surpassed ₹300 crore in India within a week of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9 Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated ₹14.15 crore at the box office in India on Friday, October 10, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film saw a massive opening at ₹61.85 crore. On Thursday, Day 8, the film earned ₹21.15 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 first week box office recap Kantara Chapter 1 was released on 2 October, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami. The film opened to huge numbers, earning a substantial amount on Day 1, boosted by strong revenues in the Kannada and Hindi markets. Although the collections slightly declined over the next two days, the momentum revived over the weekend, with Sunday bringing in ₹63 crore, the highest single-day earnings by the film so far.

By the end of its first week, Kantara collected ₹98.85 crore from Kannada, ₹102 crore from Hindi, ₹60.9 crore from Telugu, ₹29.4 crore from Tamil, and ₹24.85 crore from Malayalam.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, taking place nearly a thousand years earlier. Kantara delves into themes of land, identity, tradition, faith, class conflict, and justice, all viewed through South Indian folklore.

Critics and audiences have lauded its world-building, impressive visuals, and grounded storytelling, with many considering it a landmark in Kannada cinema.

