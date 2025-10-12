Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 11: Rishab Shetty’s film crosses ₹427.97 crore, surpasses Saiyaara

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 11: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is showing no signs of slowing down. The period action-drama, which opened to a massive response, has now crossed the ₹427 crore mark at the domestic box office within just 11 days of release, consolidating its position as one of the biggest hits of 2025.

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹29.32 crore on Sunday, its 11th day in theatres, taking its India net total to ₹427.97 crore. With this, Kantara Chapter 1 has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Saiyaara ( ₹329.2 crore) — a figure that the film reached after a 46-day run — in less than half the time.

Box Office Momentum Continues Despite a slight dip compared to its opening weekend numbers, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to maintain robust occupancy levels across multiple languages. On Sunday, the film recorded an overall 80.98% occupancy in Kannada, 48.77% in Telugu, and 34.09% in Hindi markets, underlining its strong pan-India appeal.

Trade analysts say the Rishab Shetty directorial is now firmly positioned as 2025’s highest-grossing film worldwide and is expected to continue its strong run well into its third week.

‘Writing Stories Like Kantara Is Difficult’: Rishab Shetty Reflecting on the film’s success, writer-director-actor Rishab Shetty credited his team for the film’s phenomenal box office performance. “Conflicts don’t really happen, but finding common dates to work both as a director and an actor can be quite challenging,” he told ANI.

On the creative process behind the ambitious project, Shetty said, “Writing stories like Kantara is difficult. The writing process is really tough, and bringing such elements into our film becomes a challenge for us.”

About Kantara Chapter 1 Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 takes viewers back to pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, exploring themes of land, tradition, faith, class conflict, and justice through the lens of South Indian folklore. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the story is set nearly a thousand years before the events of the original film and expands its mythological and cultural universe.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film for its world-building, cinematic visuals, and rooted storytelling, calling it a new milestone in Kannada cinema.