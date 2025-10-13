Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 11: Rishab Shetty's 2nd-highest grosser of 2025 beats Saiyaara, eyes Chhaava's record

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty starrer Sandalwood film made a thunderous performance at the box office on the second weekend. Its collection skyrocketed on Saturday and on Sunday, October 12, it managed to retain the momentum with 1.97 percent growth.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11 The epic period mythological action drama film raked in ₹39.77 crore net in India on second Sunday in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. At the domestic box office, it touched ₹438.42 crore mark in 11 days.

Rishab Shetty directorial film made a stellar opening on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra when it minted ₹61.85 crore net. Describing Hindi version performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#KantaraChapter1 emerges a HIT… As expected, the film witnessed superb growth [102.39%] on its second Saturday, further cementing its status… #Maharashtra continues to drive the business for the #Hindi version.”

He added, “The Sunday numbers are expected to give its already-impressive total an even bigger boost... Should hit the ₹ 150 cr mark [today].”

The prequel to the 2022 film Kantara has crossed several milestones and recorded a number of achievements including the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time title. It emerged as the second-highest grossing Indian film of 2025, highest grossing Kannada film of 2025 and also ranks among highest-grossing Indian films.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Homable films, the movie collected ₹560 crore gross during its 10-day run in theatres, Sacnilk reported. During this period, it grossed ₹476.75 crore in India and the remaining ₹83.25 crore gross from the overseas market.