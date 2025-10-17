Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 16: Rishab Shetty's film slows down ahead of Diwali, but nears ₹500 cr mark in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, is witnessing a slowdown in its earnings on Friday, October 17, just ahead of Diwali festivities. However, at the Indian box office, the movie is now nearing the ₹500 crore net mark.

The prequel to the 2022 superhit film, Kantara Chapter 1, has already broken several box office records during its 15-day run. It has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 and also ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹4.43 crore by 6:30 PM on Friday. Early estimates indicate that the 16-day total for the movie is currently at ₹489.68 crore.

The numbers will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Kantara Chapter 1 is very close to hitting the ₹500 crore mark. If the movie could attract the audience to theatres for the evening show, it may hit the milestone by tonight.

On Thursday, October 16, the movie completed its second week at the box office with a collection of ₹147.85 crore. However, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a 56.18 per cent fall in its earnings in Week 2 compared to Week 1.

Chhaava vs Kantara Chapter 1 Both Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Kantara Chapter 1, each made on a budget of ₹130 crore, have emerged as blockbusters.

While Chhaava raked in ₹808.7 crore gross worldwide during its lifetime, Kantara Chapter 1 is still running in theatres and may soon overtake Vicky Kaushal's movie to claim the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Currently, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed a total of ₹681 crore globally. However, the makers have claimed that the movie has already crossed gross ₹717.50+ crore globally, bringing it closer to the esteemed title.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.