Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 20: Rishab Shetty's film inches close to Chhaava's lifetime collection in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara Chapter 1 is making the most of the Diwali festive week. It continues its hold at the ticket window after releasing on Dussehra. Kantara Chapter 1 is now heading towards the ₹550 crore mark in India, a step closer towards surpassing Chhaava's India collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹9.09 crore net in India so far. This is the early estimate based on morning and night shows only.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.