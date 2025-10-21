Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 20: Rishab Shetty's film inches close to Chhaava's lifetime collection in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rishab Shetty's film was released on 2 October. The film is heading towards its 4th week at the box office.

Sneha Biswas
Published21 Oct 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 is facing competition from Thamma, which released on 21 October.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara Chapter 1 is making the most of the Diwali festive week. It continues its hold at the ticket window after releasing on Dussehra. Kantara Chapter 1 is now heading towards the 550 crore mark in India, a step closer towards surpassing Chhaava's India collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted 9.09 crore net in India so far. This is the early estimate based on morning and night shows only.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 inches close to Chhaava's India collection

With this, the total business made by Shetty's film is at 544.24 crore net at the domestic box office. It is still far from the India lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which raked in 601.54 India net and 807.91 crore worldwide. Chhaava continues to be the highest-grosser of the year so far.

