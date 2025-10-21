Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 20: Rishab Shetty's film inches close to Chhaava's lifetime collection in India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara Chapter 1 is making the most of the Diwali festive week. It continues its hold at the ticket window after releasing on Dussehra. Kantara Chapter 1 is now heading towards the ₹550 crore mark in India, a step closer towards surpassing Chhaava's India collection.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 minted ₹9.09 crore net in India so far. This is the early estimate based on morning and night shows only.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 inches close to Chhaava's India collection With this, the total business made by Shetty's film is at ₹544.24 crore net at the domestic box office. It is still far from the India lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which raked in ₹601.54 India net and ₹ 807.91 crore worldwide. Chhaava continues to be the highest-grosser of the year so far.