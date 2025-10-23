Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 21: Rishab Shetty's movie sees slight dip on Wednesday; makers announce English release

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on Thursday as the 5-day Diwali festivities near their end.

However, the movie has continued making strides at the box office, both domestically and globally.

The makers have now announced that they'll release the English-dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres worldwide by the end of the month, which is expected to further boost its earnings.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a 16.17% decline in its earnings on Wednesday, collecting ₹9.85 crore on Day 21.

The Kannada movie has shown an excellent reception not just in Karnataka, but also in the Hindi belt, Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and overseas markets.

Kantara Chapter 1 earned its highest share of earnings on October 22 from its Hindi version, ₹4.25 crore, closely followed by its Kannada version, ₹4.1 crore.

The movie is now also very close to the ₹560 crore net mark at the domestic box office. The 21-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 is currently at ₹556.75 crore.

In 20 days, the prequel of the 2022 hit amassed over ₹760.5 crore in gross worldwide earnings, with at least ₹108.5 crore collected overseas.

Kantara Chapter 1 in English Kantara Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages, and has been performing well in every version. To surf the wave of the glowing word of mouth among the international audience, the makers have set up a release in English.

In an X post, Hombale Films confirmed the blockbuster prequel will be hitting worldwide cinemas on October 31 in the dubbed English version.

However, it will release with a shortened runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, while the original runtime is 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release Originally, Kantara Chapter 1 was expected to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video around October 30, roughly four weeks after its theatrical release. However, since the movie continues to make waves at the box office, both domestically and globally, the exact streaming date remains uncertain.

With Kantara Chapter 1's unprecedented theatrical success, there is a possibility that its OTT release could be postponed to maximise its box office performance.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.