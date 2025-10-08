Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's movie earns ₹400+ cr, becomes 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film

 Kantara Chapter 1 has shown an excellent reception not just in Karnataka, but also in the Hindi belt, Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and overseas markets.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Oct 2025, 06:24 PM IST
The Rishab Shetty movie is now only behind actor Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has officially become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, in just 6 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed over 410 crore in gross worldwide earnings, surpassing the lifetime earnings of the original Kantara, which concluded its lifetime run with approximately 408 crore in gross earnings.

The Rishab Shetty movie is now only behind actor Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which is still staggering ahead with a whopping 1,215 crore gross worldwide. KGF Chapter 1 is now the 4th highest-grossing film with 238 crore worldwide.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty's ‘Kantara 1’ races closer to ₹400 crore mark after 6% growth

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 11.46 crore by 6:00 PM on Wednesday. The movie has now hit the 300 crore net milestone at the domestic box office.

Early estimates indicate that the 7-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 is currently at 301.96 crore.

Also Read | Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 6: Will Rishab Shetty's film hit ₹300 cr?

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

The movie experienced a steep 50.40 per cent decline in its earnings on Monday; however, it still managed to maintain a strong grip on the box office with a collection of 31.25 crore. Tuesday saw a 7.14% improvement in earnings.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

Also Read | Don’t mess with nature and other cautionary tales as told in Kantara: Chapter 1

The movie serves as a prologue to the legend, marking the beginning of Kantara, according to Hombale Films.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

