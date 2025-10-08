Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's movie earns ₹400+ cr, becomes 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has officially become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, in just 6 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed over ₹410 crore in gross worldwide earnings, surpassing the lifetime earnings of the original Kantara, which concluded its lifetime run with approximately ₹408 crore in gross earnings.

The Rishab Shetty movie is now only behind actor Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which is still staggering ahead with a whopping ₹1,215 crore gross worldwide. KGF Chapter 1 is now the 4th highest-grossing film with ₹238 crore worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 has shown an excellent reception not just in Karnataka, but also in the Hindi belt, Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and overseas markets.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹11.46 crore by 6:00 PM on Wednesday. The movie has now hit the ₹300 crore net milestone at the domestic box office.

Early estimates indicate that the 7-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 is currently at ₹301.96 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

The movie experienced a steep 50.40 per cent decline in its earnings on Monday; however, it still managed to maintain a strong grip on the box office with a collection of ₹31.25 crore. Tuesday saw a 7.14% improvement in earnings.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The movie serves as a prologue to the legend, marking the beginning of Kantara, according to Hombale Films.