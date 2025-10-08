Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's movie earns ₹400+ cr, becomes 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty's period folk movie, Kantara Chapter 1, has officially become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, in just 6 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed over ₹410 crore in gross worldwide earnings, surpassing the lifetime earnings of the original Kantara, which concluded its lifetime run with approximately ₹408 crore in gross earnings.
The Rishab Shetty movie is now only behind actor Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which is still staggering ahead with a whopping ₹1,215 crore gross worldwide. KGF Chapter 1 is now the 4th highest-grossing film with ₹238 crore worldwide.
Kantara Chapter 1 has shown an excellent reception not just in Karnataka, but also in the Hindi belt, Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and overseas markets.
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹11.46 crore by 6:00 PM on Wednesday. The movie has now hit the ₹300 crore net milestone at the domestic box office.
Early estimates indicate that the 7-day total for Kantara Chapter 1 is currently at ₹301.96 crore.
The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.
The movie experienced a steep 50.40 per cent decline in its earnings on Monday; however, it still managed to maintain a strong grip on the box office with a collection of ₹31.25 crore. Tuesday saw a 7.14% improvement in earnings.
Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.
The movie serves as a prologue to the legend, marking the beginning of Kantara, according to Hombale Films.
One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.