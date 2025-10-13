Kantara: Chapter 1 crosses ₹600 crore at global box office, emerges as 2025’s second-highest Indian grosser

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its record-breaking run at the box office, crossing the ₹600 crore mark worldwide within just 11 days of its release. The mythological action-thriller, which opened globally on October 2, 2025, has earned ₹438 crore in India and is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

A prequel to Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film has earned widespread acclaim across languages, with particularly strong traction in the Kannada and Hindi markets.

Box Office Momentum The film collected more than ₹300 crore in its first week and added another ₹100 crore over the second weekend, breaking previous records set by Indian films this year, according to Sacnilk.

Day-wise collections (in ₹ crore

On its second Sunday (Day 11), Kantara: Chapter 1 earned nearly ₹39.77 crore across languages, with the Kannada and Hindi versions contributing the most.

Language-Wise and Regional Breakdown (Day 11) Kannada: ₹ 12.47 crore (occupancy: 79.33%)

12.47 crore (occupancy: 79.33%) Hindi: ₹ 13.47 crore (occupancy: 33.42%)

13.47 crore (occupancy: 33.42%) Tamil: ₹ 5.62 crore

5.62 crore Telugu: ₹ 4.8 crore

4.8 crore Malayalam: ₹ 3.41 crore Major markets reported robust occupancy: Bengaluru (72%), Chennai (60.75%), and Hyderabad (47.25%).

Trade Analysts Expect Further Growth Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted the film’s continued momentum in a post on X, saying, “#KantaraChapter1 packs an impressive total in its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday showing fantastic growth.”

He added that the film has one more open weekend (17–19 October) before Diwali releases hit theatres on October 21, which could further boost its earnings.

#KantaraChapter1 [Week 2] – Fri ₹7.10 cr, Sat ₹14.37 cr, Sun ₹14.65 cr. Total: ₹146.22 cr.

New Milestone and Long-Term Prospects With this performance, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the 16th Indian and 9th South Indian film to cross ₹500 crore at the domestic box office — the most recent being Pushpa 2: The Rule. It has already surpassed the earnings of major 2025 releases like Chhaava, Saiyaara, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Analysts say the film’s sustained performance could position it as 2025’s highest-grossing Indian film, further strengthening the pan-India box office market for mythological action dramas.

About the film Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 stars Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, Jayaram as King Rajashekara, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Rishab Shetty as Berme.