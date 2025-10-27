Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Amazon Prime Video drops cryptic teaser, fans can’t keep calm

Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the origins of the Buta Kola ritual.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Oct 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release teaser poster by Prime Video
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release teaser poster by Prime Video(X)

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: Amazon Prime Video has dropped a cryptic teaser for the online release of Rishab Shetty's epic movie, Kantara Chapter 1, and the fans just can't keep calm.

The highly anticipated prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, the movie delves into the origins of the Buta Kola ritual.

Without disclosing the Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date, the OTT streaming platform shared a poster calling the period folk movie “legendary”.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Amazon Prime Video drops cryptic teaser, fans can't keep calm
