Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's highest-grossing film of 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date OUT: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film, Kantara Chapter 1, is all set to release on OTT. While reports about the film’s OTT release had been circulating online for quite some time, the official release date (OTT) has now finally been confirmed.

When and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT Kantara Chapter 1 will be released on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. It will be streaming online starting from 31 October. The film will be available on OTT within one month after its theatrical release.

It was released on the occasion of Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti, on 2 October.

Confirming the announcement on Monday, the OTT platform wrote on Instagram: "Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME (fire emoji). #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.”

The official post came with the trailer of a crucial scene from Kantara Chapter 1. It featured Shetty's character, Berme and his army prepping for the fight.

Kantara Chapter 1 to not release in Hindi on OTT? While the film will be released online in its original Kannada language, it will also be available in dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The makers are yet to update about the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1.

Netizens react to Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release Reacting to the update, fans shared their excitement in the comments. Many fans were unhappy with the makers’ decision to release the film on OTT just a month after its theatrical debut.

A user wrote, “2nd October theatre release and 31st October OTT release? So much fast.”

“I will definitely watch one more time,” added another user.

One more commented, “Postpone this for more theatrical views.”

Someone also said, “Why so early on OTT? It's worth watching in the theatre.”

Yet another added, “Do these Prime Video always do this? If you are releasing OTT, then do all the languages together. Why are you leaving Hindi behind?”

Box office success of Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film stars Shetty in the lead alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

It is backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

The film recently became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. According to Sacnilk, the Shetty-starrer has minted ₹591.63 net in India on day 26.

