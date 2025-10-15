Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's latest film

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty's latest release, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to dominate the theatres across India. It is the much-awaited prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film, Kantara. The film explores the roots of the Buta Kola ritual.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release As the film has gained a lot of positive reactions from the audience, many are eager to know about the OTT release of Kantara Chapter 1.

Where and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kantara Chapter 1 will stream online on Amazon Prime Video as the OTT platform has bagged the digital rights for the film. Reportedly, the deal was secured at ₹125 crore, making it the second-highest-paid Kannada film for post-theatrical streaming. The first rank in the list still belongs to Yash's KGF 2.

Rishab Shetty's film is expected to stream online in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Going by a report of OTT play, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to mark its OTT debut sometime from 30 October, 2025. Usually, a gap of four weeks is maintained between a theatrical and OTT release.

However, it is not known if all versions will be out on the same date. Reportedly, the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions might make it online first. The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 may follow a gap of eight weeks.

The makers of the film are yet to confirm these reports.

Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Starring Shetty in the lead, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Released on 2 October on the occasion of Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti, the film has shattered multiple records at the domestic and international box office. It became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 and also made it to the list of highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1 Talking about the success of Kantara, Shetty recently told PTI, "As a storyteller, I always think, I should never be biased, and that we should tell stories to people, like about our folklore, Bharatiyata, and our belief system of nature worshipping. So by adding all these elements we made this story.