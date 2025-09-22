Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: Rishab Shetty returns with new plot, challenges tyrant king | WATCH

The much-awaited trailer of the Kantara prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, is here. On Monday, the makers dropped the trailer, introducing a new plot as Rishab Shetty returns as Kantara. This time, Shetty’s character will face off against a tyrant king who sees him as a threat, especially after the princess falls in love with him.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out Rishab Shetty returns as Kantara, maintaining a strong sense of intrigue alive, even in the trailer. The mystery surrounding this prequel has only heightened curiosity, leaving fans eager to know what’s in store in what is being touted as the biggest film of the year.

The trailer introduces Gulshan Devaiah as King Kulashekara, a ruthless tyrant king who is unaware of the deep, dark mystery of the forests. Rukmini Vasanth makes her entry as Princess Kanakavathi, who is seen falling for Kantara.

The film also stars Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari.

Watch trailer in Hindi here:

Advertisement

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film team wrote, “ದಂತಕಥೆಯ ಮುನ್ನುಡಿ , ಕಾರ್ಣಿಕದ ಆದಿ ಪರ್ವ… ನಿಮ್ಮಿಂದ ನಿಮಗಾಗಿ .. #KantaraChapter1 is our tribute to the land and people who made this journey possible. Presenting #KantaraChapter1Trailer in Kannada : https://youtu.be/TMQUFhWm8C0 #Kantara #KantaraChapter1onOct2.”

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

The music score is done by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. While cinematographer is helmed by Arvind Kashyap, production design is by Vinesh Banglan.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

An extensive war sequence in the film has been created with the help of national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people, as per the film team. The sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, said to be one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami. It will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English languages, in both IMAX, 4DX and D-Box formats.