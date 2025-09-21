Kantara Chapter 1 trailer release: When and where to watch first preview of Rishab Shetty’s film

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has already stirred excitement among audiences ever since makers announced the second installment, a prequel to the 2022 release. The team has now confirmed when the much-awaited trailer will drop.

Kantara Chapter 1 trailer release date Kantara Chapter 1 trailer will be out on 22 September.

It will be shared on the official social media handles, including Instagram, X and YouTube accounts of the production house, Hombale Films.

Homble Films shared the official poster of the film on Instagram, and added to the caption, “Countdown to Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer. Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 & witness the rise of a LEGEND.”

It also added, "#KantaraChapter1Trailer on September 22nd at 12:45 PM. Subscribe & stay tuned to: http://bit.ly/HombaleFilms In cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2.”

The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music and background score. The cinematography is handled by Arvind Kashyap.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is said to take audiences back in time to explore the roots of the story as shown in the original film. Shetty will revive his character in the film.

A poster of his upcoming look was unveiled during Shetty's 42nd birthday. It showed him in tribal warrior gear, hinting at a dramatic backstory behind his role.

Besides him, the film also stars Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

The first installment, Kantara, was set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, focused on the character of a Kambala champion, who had a face-off with an upright Forest Range officer. The film became a pan-India hit. Even Shetty bagged the prestigious National Award for Best Actor with his role.

Kantara Chapter 1 release date Coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, Kantara: Chapter 1 will release in theatres on October 2. It will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English languages, in both IMAX, 4DX and D-Box formats.

It is produced by Chaluve Gowda and Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.